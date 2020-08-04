Previous
August Series - Pigeons Farm Sky (4) by kgolab
Photo 705

August Series - Pigeons Farm Sky (4)

'Early morning, Snow Day Sky'
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
KV ace
Stormy sky for sure.
August 4th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Without the clouds, it looks like a Rothko painting! But I love the clouds -- wish there was more of them. What unusual colors -- so sophisticated!
August 4th, 2020  
