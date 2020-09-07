Previous
Wattle by kgolab
Photo 719

Wattle

This is my take on the wattle tree I photographed the other day. If you wish to see the original version it is posted here - https://365project.org/kgolab/365/2020-09-02
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
