Morskie Oko, Tatra Mountains, Poland

'Morskie Oko', which translates to 'Eye of the Sea' lies in the Southern Region of Poland in the Tatra Mountains. If I recall properly it is the largest lake in the Tatra Mountains but only ranks in fourth place for depth. We visited this beautiful area and lake in 2017. We were due to go back in April 2020, but you all know how that turned out!