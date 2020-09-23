Previous
Next
Back off Sister! by kgolab
Photo 726

Back off Sister!

The adult geese are usually happy for me to be in the enclosure with them, as long as I do not get too close. On this occasion, Mum was letting me know I had overstepped her comfort barrier.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise