Sunset Series - BOB by kgolab
Photo 499

Sunset Series - BOB

Friday, 3rd of February 2020 - Sunset. First photo taken at 8.31pm and the last one at 8.35pm.

Unfortunately 365 does not allow it to show at it's actual size, so if you wish to see a bigger version, you can here - https://www.facebook.com/kagolab/photos/a.110774183682054/145368576889281/?type=3&theater&ifg=1
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Nick ace
Great collage - looks lovely on black.
January 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful especially on black
January 5th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
fav
January 5th, 2020  
