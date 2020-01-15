Sign up
Photo 505
Blood Red Sun - BOB
Last night we had a smoke filled sky as the sun set on another day. Not sure where the smoke is from, but it made for an interesting sunset.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
A moment in time
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th January 2020 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
pfviews
,
pf2020
