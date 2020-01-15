Previous
Next
Blood Red Sun - BOB by kgolab
Photo 505

Blood Red Sun - BOB

Last night we had a smoke filled sky as the sun set on another day. Not sure where the smoke is from, but it made for an interesting sunset.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise