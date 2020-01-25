Previous
Wild Bennetts Wallaby by kgolab
Wild Bennetts Wallaby

This guy was outside my kitchen window when I was cooking dinner tonight, looking out to our back yard.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Kathy A ace
Isn’t he sweet!
January 25th, 2020  
