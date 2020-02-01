Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 513
January Series - A month of Agapanthus
I am excited to see my month of the Agapanthus flower come together.
Thank you to everyone who visited, commented, fav'd and supported me and this mini project. I could not have done this without you all :)
If you have missed the series grow over the month of January and wish to see the individual photos, they can be found here:
https://365project.org/kgolab/beauty/2020-01
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1712
photos
129
followers
89
following
140% complete
View this month »
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Latest from all albums
516
517
563
564
518
565
519
513
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
A moment in time
Taken
31st January 2020 10:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
agapanthus
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Kathy A
ace
This really looks fabulous Keren!
February 1st, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kjarn
Thanks Kathy, I am very happy with it as it turned out so much better than I imagined and was easier than I thought it would be :)
February 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close