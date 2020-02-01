Previous
Next
January Series - A month of Agapanthus by kgolab
Photo 513

January Series - A month of Agapanthus

I am excited to see my month of the Agapanthus flower come together.

Thank you to everyone who visited, commented, fav'd and supported me and this mini project. I could not have done this without you all :)

If you have missed the series grow over the month of January and wish to see the individual photos, they can be found here:
https://365project.org/kgolab/beauty/2020-01
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This really looks fabulous Keren!
February 1st, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@kjarn Thanks Kathy, I am very happy with it as it turned out so much better than I imagined and was easier than I thought it would be :)
February 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise