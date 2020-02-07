Sign up
Photo 516
Isabella and Rumbustious George
Just hanging out.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1730
photos
128
followers
89
following
Tags
dog
,
guineafowl
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
Diana
ace
I can imagine her chasing him around 😉
February 7th, 2020
