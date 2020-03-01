February Series - A month of 'Rumbustious George'

I am so excited about my month of 'Rumbustious George'. I had no idea how it would turn out when I decided to run with this theme, but I love the way it all came together.



I think Rumbustious George has enjoyed it also, as he now loves to follow me around when I am outside. I am sure you will see more of him on 365 in the future as he has become quite the model.



Thank you to everyone who visited, commented, fav'd and supported me and this mini project. I could not have done this without you all :)