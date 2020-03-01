Sign up
Photo 517
February Series - A month of 'Rumbustious George'
I am so excited about my month of 'Rumbustious George'. I had no idea how it would turn out when I decided to run with this theme, but I love the way it all came together.
I think Rumbustious George has enjoyed it also, as he now loves to follow me around when I am outside. I am sure you will see more of him on 365 in the future as he has become quite the model.
Thank you to everyone who visited, commented, fav'd and supported me and this mini project. I could not have done this without you all :)
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Tags
guineafowl
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Diana
ace
what a great calendar.
February 29th, 2020
