Photo 521
Gamer
Capturing my daughter playing her favourite computer game.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
1
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1802
photos
129
followers
90
following
142% complete
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
602
556
520
557
603
558
521
604
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
A moment in time
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th March 2020 4:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
gamer
,
pf2020
,
pfnat
,
computer_games
Catherine P
I get a good sense of her concentration!
March 10th, 2020
