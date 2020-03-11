Sign up
Photo 522
Southern Hemisphere Morning Moon - 7.12am
A beautiful sight in the morning sky.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1805
photos
129
followers
90
following
Album
A moment in time
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th March 2020 7:12am
Tags
pfmoon
,
pfastro
,
pf2020
