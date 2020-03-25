Faith

Life is changing here is Australia, just like we have watched it change around the world. So as a fellow lover of photography I want to continue to encourage you all to keep picking up your camera or your phone and keep using it daily. The photos you take today will be the visual history of this journey. I also encourage you to photograph yourself and the people around you. It does not matter if she does not have her makeup on and her hair is messy or if he is shirtless sitting watching TV or gaming on a computer. It does not matter if the kids are in their Pj's or the house is in disarray.



What truly matters is that you capture these moments, capture the people you love and treasure, now in the moment, and as often as possible. For we never know when the opportunity to capture our loved ones might be taken away form us.



Have the courage to share the photos with family far and wide, as seeing those we love is a great way to boost moral and help us through. Imagine if you are a grandparent and received at least one photo a day of your loved ones. The joy they would experience knowing they are loved and seeing their family member can never be underrated.



So please pick up that camera, use that phone and click away. Capture your life as you've never known it before and create lasting visual memories that may one day be the best thing you carry forward with you out of this darkness into the light.



