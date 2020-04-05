Previous
Snow and Daisy by kgolab
Photo 532

Snow and Daisy

Since Guinea passed away, Daisy seems to be looking after Snow. Let's hope she keeps it up as snow was so lost at first.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Monica
Very sweet!
April 6th, 2020  
