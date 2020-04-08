Previous
Supermoon - 9.23 pm by kgolab
Photo 534

Supermoon - 9.23 pm

In all its beautiful glory.

Unfortunately living rural and staying safe at home meant that as it was very dark and I did not have anything of interest to add to the photo, so I just zoomed in on the Supermoon. She was divine.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Shell
Excellent moon shot
April 9th, 2020  
