Discuss
Photo 534
Supermoon - 9.23 pm
In all its beautiful glory.
Unfortunately living rural and staying safe at home meant that as it was very dark and I did not have anything of interest to add to the photo, so I just zoomed in on the Supermoon. She was divine.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1879
photos
129
followers
84
following
6
1
A moment in time
NIKON D7500
8th April 2020 9:23pm
Shell
Excellent moon shot
April 9th, 2020
