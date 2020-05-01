April Series - Eating at Home

What a lovely month I have had documenting some of the foods we have eaten during our first month of Self Isolation.



I have enjoyed every minute of it, but none more than when I started to create this monthly calendar view to post here.



I am sure that many of you wonderful people would have noticed throughout the month of April, that I obviously didn't really feel like I was having the April I had originally envisaged (with a trip to Poland in it). Because until I put this calendar view together, I never realised that each day I lovingly titled my posts as 'March Series - Eating at home'! I wonder how many of you noticed and smiled to yourself :) I know I smiled when I realised my mistake :).



I have just gone back and fixed each days title now, to reflect the April month I enjoyed. A simple mistake that I missed each day, but eventually found and smiled at now, has brought me further joy. As I had to clicked through the month to fix each title, I was given further time to reflect on how blessed we are to have a variety of foods to eat and the skills to turn that food into meals :)

