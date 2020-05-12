Previous
Next
Homegrown Broccoli by kgolab
Photo 552

Homegrown Broccoli

For the first time we have finally managed to grow broccoli successfully in our veggie garden. We are very excited and can't wait until it is time to harvest it for eating. We have around 10 of these at various stages growing at the moment.

I am always thankful for the food we eat, as most of it is harvested from our garden and the hard work that we put in. Which for the most part is done by my wonderful hubby, who builds the raised garden beds, plants the first seeds and sets up watering systems to keep them happy.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I"m glad there have been no white moths into your garden. This looks one of the best!
May 13th, 2020  
GG G
One if my favorites!
May 13th, 2020  
Jay
very nice! a perfect specimen.
May 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise