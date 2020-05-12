Homegrown Broccoli

For the first time we have finally managed to grow broccoli successfully in our veggie garden. We are very excited and can't wait until it is time to harvest it for eating. We have around 10 of these at various stages growing at the moment.



I am always thankful for the food we eat, as most of it is harvested from our garden and the hard work that we put in. Which for the most part is done by my wonderful hubby, who builds the raised garden beds, plants the first seeds and sets up watering systems to keep them happy.