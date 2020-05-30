Previous
The Moon a Glow by kgolab
Photo 563

The Moon a Glow

Tonight's Moon a glow with the last rays of the setting sun.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
such good detail and atmosphere - I love the interchange between light and dark. Fabulous image.
May 30th, 2020  
