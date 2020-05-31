Previous
May Series - Macro my Garden by kgolab
Photo 564

May Series - Macro my Garden

My May garden in all its macro glory!

I am quite pleased with the calendar month of May. Thank you all for following along :)

I'll be back tomorrow to comment on everyone's photos, Until then, Goodnight from me :)
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful calendar, your sure had a great month of macros.
May 31st, 2020  
