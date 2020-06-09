Previous
Morning Moon - 7.30am by kgolab
Morning Moon - 7.30am

When I returned home form taking my Daughter to the bus for school I was greeted by this beautiful Morning moon.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Junko Y ace
Ooohhhh - I like it, it's the horizontal version of my vertical Strawberry Moon shot!

Still so dark! and I like that it's just past the full moon.
June 9th, 2020  
