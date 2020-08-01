Previous
July Series - One View, Many Moments by kgolab
Photo 572

July Series - One View, Many Moments

' A month of our valley view'
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details

Charmaine Zoe ace
Fabulous, just goes to show what an amazingly animated sky we have - no two shots the same! :-)
July 31st, 2020  
Cazzi ace
The overall effect of this is stunning.
July 31st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Terrific collage of your great captures
July 31st, 2020  
