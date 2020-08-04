Previous
Next
Snowing by kgolab
Photo 574

Snowing

Today we had Snow :) in our part of tasmania, Australia.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the lines of the snowfall... great choice of shutter speed to show the storm.
August 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture! Well done!
August 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great capture of the snow It looks so cold which is amazing as we were in tshirts up here in Sydney.
August 4th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
I like how you captured the angle of the snow fall as it is echoed in the trees both having a lean in the same direction and the roofline of the blue building as well.
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise