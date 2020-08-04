Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 574
Snowing
Today we had Snow :) in our part of tasmania, Australia.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2165
photos
174
followers
150
following
157% complete
View this month »
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Latest from all albums
703
743
573
744
704
142
705
574
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
A moment in time
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th August 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pf2020
,
pfweather
,
pfsnow
KV
ace
Love the lines of the snowfall... great choice of shutter speed to show the storm.
August 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful capture! Well done!
August 4th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Great capture of the snow It looks so cold which is amazing as we were in tshirts up here in Sydney.
August 4th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
I like how you captured the angle of the snow fall as it is echoed in the trees both having a lean in the same direction and the roofline of the blue building as well.
August 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close