Polish Dancing by kgolab
Polish Dancing

I played around with editing this photo from 2014. I loved how it turned out.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
marlboromaam ace
That is awesome! I love the colors and texture you created here! How did you do it?
September 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful faffing, fabulous colours and textures.
September 3rd, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@marlboromaam I was stumbling around trying out photoshop and it was one of the features it has.
September 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kgolab It's wonderful! I have Photoshop which feature?
September 3rd, 2020  
Cazzi ace
This creates a wonderful texture to the picture. I will have to see if I can find the feature you used.
September 3rd, 2020  
