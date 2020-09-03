Sign up
Photo 580
Polish Dancing
I played around with editing this photo from 2014. I loved how it turned out.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2201
photos
172
followers
152
following
polish
traditional
poland
pf-art
marlboromaam
ace
That is awesome! I love the colors and texture you created here! How did you do it?
September 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful faffing, fabulous colours and textures.
September 3rd, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@marlboromaam
I was stumbling around trying out photoshop and it was one of the features it has.
September 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kgolab
It's wonderful! I have Photoshop which feature?
September 3rd, 2020
Cazzi
ace
This creates a wonderful texture to the picture. I will have to see if I can find the feature you used.
September 3rd, 2020
