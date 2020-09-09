Previous
Toruń, Poland 2017 (BOB) by kgolab
Toruń, Poland 2017 (BOB)

I like how the people turned out in this one. Do you like it?
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
marlboromaam ace
I love the light! It glows on the buildings! FAV and pinning. =)
September 9th, 2020  
