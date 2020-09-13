Previous
Ciechocinek, Poland by kgolab
Photo 587

Ciechocinek, Poland

The view from the top of one of the saline graduation towers at Ciechocinek, Poland.
2017
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great POV, Like the textures you added.
September 13th, 2020  
