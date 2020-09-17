Sign up
Photo 589
Alpaca's in the Snow
Still faffing around.
Taken a few years ago, we now only have three Alpaca's as Bobby passed away, leaving us with just Jeffrey, Henri and Bob.
I know, Bobby and Bob, what were we thinking? They were named by our daughter who was 9 at the time we got them.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2233
photos
171
followers
152
following
161% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
A moment in time
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
3rd August 2015 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pf-art
Maggiemae
ace
Well their names are still important! Part of the family! I love this with the snow! fav
September 17th, 2020
