Alpaca's in the Snow by kgolab
Alpaca's in the Snow

Still faffing around.

Taken a few years ago, we now only have three Alpaca's as Bobby passed away, leaving us with just Jeffrey, Henri and Bob.

I know, Bobby and Bob, what were we thinking? They were named by our daughter who was 9 at the time we got them.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Maggiemae ace
Well their names are still important! Part of the family! I love this with the snow! fav
September 17th, 2020  
