Family of Sebastopol Geese

They are enjoying a stroll around their enclosure.



We have to keep the geese and chicks locked up while the chicks are small, as last year we lost all but one chick to the Black Currawong birds. The Black Currawong birds gang up on the adult Geese.



One or more birds approaches from the front and distracts the parents from their chicks as the geese try to keep themselves in between the birds and their young. While they are doing this, other Currawong fly in from the back an pluck the youngsters away.



It was heart breaking to see last year. So even though we do not like locking them up, we have done so for their own protection at this point in time.