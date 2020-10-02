Previous
The Safety of Mum by kgolab
The Safety of Mum

I could not resist the opportunity to share another photo I took today when photographing the goslings.
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot of these babies! Mom's tail feathers are looking a bit ragged. LOL!
October 2nd, 2020  
@marlboromaam These are Sebastopol Geese they have long curled feathers :)
October 2nd, 2020  
