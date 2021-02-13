Previous
The sight seeing tour continues... by kgolab
Photo 616

The sight seeing tour continues...

Now my fellow geese and ganders, as we waddle this way, we reach the mid level of the back yard garden.

Above us to the right are some strange things hanging about.....
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Mallory ace
Ha! A fabulous capture of them.
February 13th, 2021  
