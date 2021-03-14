Previous
Isabella by kgolab
Photo 622

Isabella

Isabella is recovering well from her surgery she had 2 weeks and 4 days ago. Last Friday we seen the surgeon for her second check up and he removed her cast from her front right paw.

Isabella is excited to have her arm back, but we still have to keep her calm and quiet for another two weeks minimum.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
