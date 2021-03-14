Sign up
Photo 622
Isabella
Isabella is recovering well from her surgery she had 2 weeks and 4 days ago. Last Friday we seen the surgeon for her second check up and he removed her cast from her front right paw.
Isabella is excited to have her arm back, but we still have to keep her calm and quiet for another two weeks minimum.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2476
photos
182
followers
112
following
Views
0
Album
A moment in time
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th March 2021 7:03pm
Tags
pfisabella
