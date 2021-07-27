Sign up
Photo 626
Hobart, Tasmania, Australia.
Parliament House on the left and Customs House Hotel on the right. I am not sure what the modern building behind Parliament house is used for.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
2
Tags
hobart
,
hobartwharf
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I prefer the old buildings to new. They have charm and character. Nice contrast between them.
July 27th, 2021
Nina Ganci
Impressive composition
fav
July 27th, 2021
