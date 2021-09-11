Sign up
Photo 628
Stadtpark in Vienna
Taken on a trip to Vienna in 2017. Artified today.
I loved how this little girl explored this monument. I recalled her joy at being able to get up close to it. I also love how the colour of her dress blends in beautifully with the main musician.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
3
1
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2602
photos
175
followers
94
following
172% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
A moment in time
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
7th August 2017 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vienna
,
stadpark
Maggiemae
ace
In other words, everything works! Her face is almost hidden but not by a mask I would think in these days!
September 11th, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
@maggiemae
In the original photo the young girl is clearly identified. Here I love that she becomes part of the scene, yet keeps her privacy.
September 11th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
I would have to say there is a lot of emotion in this scene! And lovely flowing lines! fav
September 11th, 2021
