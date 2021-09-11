Previous
Stadtpark in Vienna
Stadtpark in Vienna

Taken on a trip to Vienna in 2017. Artified today.

I loved how this little girl explored this monument. I recalled her joy at being able to get up close to it. I also love how the colour of her dress blends in beautifully with the main musician.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Maggiemae ace
In other words, everything works! Her face is almost hidden but not by a mask I would think in these days!
September 11th, 2021  
Pigeons Farm ace
@maggiemae In the original photo the young girl is clearly identified. Here I love that she becomes part of the scene, yet keeps her privacy.
September 11th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I would have to say there is a lot of emotion in this scene! And lovely flowing lines! fav
September 11th, 2021  
