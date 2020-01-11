Previous
Cloud Hazed Moon - 10.52pm by kgolab
108 / 365

Cloud Hazed Moon - 10.52pm

Tonight it is chilly outside and we have quite a bit of cloud cover in the sky. However, I managed to capture the moon even though it is impacted by the haze from the clouds.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
29% complete

