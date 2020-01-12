Sign up
Previous
Next
109 / 365
Portrait of a Daughter - In Colour
Adding the colour version here so you can compare if you desire.
I am interested to know if you have a preference for this colour one, or the B&W one.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
1658
photos
130
followers
118
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Latest from all albums
108
499
545
502
109
503
546
500
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Pigeons Farm
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th January 2020 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pf2020
,
pfportraits
