112 / 365
Mr & Mrs Guinefowl
Our Guineafowl seem to be settling into their new home. We are still yet to name them, but for now, these two have paired off.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
1669
photos
131
followers
118
following
1
Pigeons Farm
NIKON D7500
15th January 2020 4:34pm
Public
pfpets
,
pf2020
