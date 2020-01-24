Previous
Bennett Wallabies #2 by kgolab
Bennett Wallabies #2

On my way home form the After Hours Drs tonight our road was dotted with Bennett Wallabies. These four weren't fussed when I slowed down the car to get out and take their picture.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Diana ace
How wonderful to have them on your way home.
January 24th, 2020  
