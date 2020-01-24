Sign up
Bennett Wallabies #2
On my way home form the After Hours Drs tonight our road was dotted with Bennett Wallabies. These four weren't fussed when I slowed down the car to get out and take their picture.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1695
photos
131
followers
114
following
Tags
wildlife
,
wallabies
,
pfroad
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have them on your way home.
January 24th, 2020
