Vegetable Garden Bed Area #2 by kgolab
119 / 365

Vegetable Garden Bed Area #2

In this garden bed we grow tomatoes, pumpkins, strawberries, radishes and beetroot.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Kathy A ace
Wow, you are so self sufficient!
February 26th, 2020  
