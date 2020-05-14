Previous
Worm (plant) in more detail by kgolab
Worm (plant) in more detail

This is the plant that I photographed to achieve the 'worm' and 'worm's cousin' photos.

I love what a macro lens can do :)
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
