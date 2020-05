Portrait of a Daughter (04)

Today was an exciting day. My youngest daughter needed to go to work. So my eldest daughter and I dropped her off and had some time to fill. We visited the Royal Botanical Gardens as they are now open to the public. It was so lovely to walk around and enjoy the gardens. I also took the opportunity to try my hand at portrait photography again. Thankfully my daughter was happy for me to photograph her. This was my favourite photo of the day.