Abstract - Snowy Day
Some fun with Snow, ICM and my pet sheep!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
2165
photos
174
followers
150
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pigeons Farm
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th August 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
pfpets
,
pfart
KV
ace
Love this... very cool action and love the snow falling with the sheep running and the ICM.
August 4th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
I love the feel of this very much!
August 4th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great idea
August 4th, 2020
