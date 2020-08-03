Previous
Next
Abstract - Snowy Day by kgolab
142 / 365

Abstract - Snowy Day

Some fun with Snow, ICM and my pet sheep!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Love this... very cool action and love the snow falling with the sheep running and the ICM.
August 4th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
I love the feel of this very much!
August 4th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great idea
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise