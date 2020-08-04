Previous
Next
Snow in the Snow by kgolab
143 / 365

Snow in the Snow

This is our little pet sheep Snow. He is around 9 months old. He is experiencing snow for the first time and was not very happy with it!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture, I don't blame him for not liking it ;-)
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise