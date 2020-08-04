Sign up
Snow in the Snow
This is our little pet sheep Snow. He is around 9 months old. He is experiencing snow for the first time and was not very happy with it!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pigeons Farm
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th August 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfpets
,
pf-art
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent capture, I don't blame him for not liking it ;-)
August 4th, 2020
