Eggs

I found this beautiful painted rock outside my work place waiting to be discovered.



The minute I seen it I had to pick it up. It reminded me that life is very fragile and that we should not keep all our eggs all in the one basket.



Just the reminder that I needed at that moment.



It also reminded me that beauty can be found in the most unlikely places. lovingly delivered to bring joy and happiness to another, without expecting anything else in return.



May you all have many 'Eggs' in your life that bring you love, peace and joy.

May you all be blessed with beauty, colour, and happiness.

May you sparkle and capture the attention of life with grace and humour.



What ever you are doing on this 'Good Friday' may it be magical.



Blessings