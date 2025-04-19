Beauty in Depth

Depth is often taken for Silence,

a disconnection of person or place.

Depth is often pushed aside,

for more obvious glory or immediate return.



Depth is often seen as scary,

a state of being, that one does not like to walk through.

Depth is often felt as a disconnect,

a refection placed upon ones self.



Depth is not shallow,

It does not rise easily,

Depth lingers,

It swirls like an undercurrent.



Until it can hide no longer,

Then it rises from the ashes,

takes hold in the open,

and shares its beauty - with all those who choose to acknowledge its existence.



Today I was reminded that Silence is Golden. People are Precious and Love is Unconditional.



May we always walk kindly around others depth.

May we always hear the Silence that they project.

May we acknowledge the undercurrents in life itself

But mostly

May we accept depth with grace, love and continued interest.



Blessings

