The Countdown has Begun!

So much in my life has changed over the first few months of this year. I stepped into it as a married woman and now I stand up as a single lady.



I now support my own dreams,

I give rise to my own ideas,

I carry my own truth

and I walk with my head held high.



In honour of my new path forward, I have bought myself a ticket to Sweden to visit with a friend I have had for almost 15 years. I can't wait to spend four glorious weeks with her and her family in her beautiful country.



The sheer joy of choosing myself has risen.



The excitement of travelling again ripples at my edges.



I have started the countdown!



Sweden I will be with you shortly :)