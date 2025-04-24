Previous
Lake Lascelles by kgolab
Lake Lascelles

On the edge of our town lies a small but beautiful Lake - Lake Lascelles. It is a place I love to come to for rest and rejuvenation. I love to just sit by the water and soak up its calming and beautiful energy.
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture.
April 26th, 2025  
