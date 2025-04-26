Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
Lake Lascelles
This morning, I arrived at the lake to enjoy the slow pace of my Saturday. I enjoyed watching this person gently moving through the water with grace and determination.
A beautiful Sight.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
2
0
Keren
ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. My previous username used to be Pigeons Farm. I am now currently living the single life in Rural Victoria, in a...
2678
photos
82
followers
89
following
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
A New Beginning 2025
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th April 2025 12:03pm
Tags
lake
,
victoria
,
hopetoun
Wylie
ace
Looks peaceful
April 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
So beautiful and serene.
April 26th, 2025
