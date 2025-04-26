Previous
Lake Lascelles by kgolab
175 / 365

Lake Lascelles

This morning, I arrived at the lake to enjoy the slow pace of my Saturday. I enjoyed watching this person gently moving through the water with grace and determination.

A beautiful Sight.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Keren

ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. My previous username used to be Pigeons Farm. I am now currently living the single life in Rural Victoria, in a...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Looks peaceful
April 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautiful and serene.
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact