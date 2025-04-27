Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
176 / 365
Self Portrait
I hated having pictures of myself as I always felt frumpy and negative towards them. This attitude I had I am trying to change.
It’s amazing that as life moves on how I am learning to be more comfortable in my own skin. :)
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Keren
ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. My previous username used to be Pigeons Farm. I am now currently living the single life in Rural Victoria, in a...
2679
photos
82
followers
89
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
A New Beginning 2025
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th April 2025 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self
,
portrait
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close