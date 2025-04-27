Previous
Self Portrait by kgolab
176 / 365

Self Portrait

I hated having pictures of myself as I always felt frumpy and negative towards them. This attitude I had I am trying to change.

It’s amazing that as life moves on how I am learning to be more comfortable in my own skin. :)
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Keren

ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. My previous username used to be Pigeons Farm. I am now currently living the single life in Rural Victoria, in a...
