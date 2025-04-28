Previous
Painted Grain Silo by kgolab
Painted Grain Silo

This is one of many painted Silo's around our neck of the woods. They are all beautiful in their own way and I hope to share more of them over time as I see them.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Keren

Hi, my name is Keren. My previous username used to be Pigeons Farm. I am now currently living the single life in Rural Victoria, in a...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find
April 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Not only is that silo beautiful but so is the house behind it
April 28th, 2025  
