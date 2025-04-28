Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Painted Grain Silo
This is one of many painted Silo's around our neck of the woods. They are all beautiful in their own way and I hope to share more of them over time as I see them.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Keren
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. My previous username used to be Pigeons Farm. I am now currently living the single life in Rural Victoria, in a...
A New Beginning 2025
iPhone 15
28th April 2025 2:44pm
mural
painted
silo
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely find
April 28th, 2025
Kathy A
Not only is that silo beautiful but so is the house behind it
April 28th, 2025
