Equinox aurora by khandro
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Equinox aurora

I thought the spring equinox would be an auspicious date on which to start my new 365 project. And the sky seemed to agree because it gave me a gentle aurora, and some interesting clouds 😃
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Khandro

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