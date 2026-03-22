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Aurora again
The aurora activity was very high today, but the sky was completely overcast. Luckily though, a break in the clouds came along at about 10 pm and I managed to get some pictures.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Khandro
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@khandro
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
22nd March 2026 11:32pm
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